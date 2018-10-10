Menindee ‘model’ OK

By Craig Brealey

The controversial plans for the Menindee Lakes had been “independently modelled” by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority and backed by the States, according to the Federal Government.

The government was replying to important questions raised about the “business case” on which the proposed reconfiguration of the lakes is based.

This case, put forward by the NSW Government and the MDBA, was assessed by an international technical services firm on behalf of the Federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR).

