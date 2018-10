Seniors specials

Daryl Whitelaw from Broken Hill Meats is one of the many local business owners participating in the Seniors Card Program. PICTURE: Myles Burt Daryl Whitelaw from Broken Hill Meats is one of the many local business owners participating in the Seniors Card Program. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Seniors can enjoy a larger variety of discounts after the number of businesses participating in the Seniors Card scheme in NSW has tripled since 2015.

The program enables older people around the state the option to purchase essential services, products and entertainment for less.

Since 2015 the state government has been able to boost the number of participating businesses from 1,600 to 5,700.

Please log in to read the whole article.