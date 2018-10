Last stop Broken Hill

Richard Raven at home on a railway platform. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Richard Raven at home on a railway platform. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Richard Raven is completely dedicated to his work and helping those around him and there is not much that can keep him down.

Richard was born and raised in Broken Hill with his two older brothers. They attended the Marist Brothers College.

Richard left school to work at a service station called Courtesy Corner, to help provide for his family after his father was involved in a tragic accident.

Please log in to read the whole article.