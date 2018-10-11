Menindee plan not finalised

By Craig Brealey

The proposal to reconfigure the Menindee Lakes was not the final plan and the public would be well consulted before that was set, according to the NSW Minister for Regional Water, Niall Blair.

This week the BDT published an independent assessment of the “Menindee Lakes Project” that found it lacked important detail and offered little evidence of community consultation.

The report, by international technical service company, Jacobs Engineering, also stated that it did not stack up environmentally or economically and that “cursory regard” had been given to its impact on people in Menindee or on the Lower Darling River.

