Superclinic upsizes gym

GP Superclinic’s Rebecca McCormack, Courtney Hurley, Kelli King and Chantelle Grundy in the space for the Superclinic’s new gym. PICTURE: Callum Marshall GP Superclinic’s Rebecca McCormack, Courtney Hurley, Kelli King and Chantelle Grundy in the space for the Superclinic’s new gym. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A new gym at the GP Superclinic is almost complete with health professionals saying it’ll help cater to individuals with high-risk health issues as well as the general public.

The Superclinic, which already has a small gym, will be opening the newer, much larger one before the end of the year.

Courtney Hurley, PT at the Superclinic, said the gym would allow health professionals to assist a much larger number of people in the community who needed proper health assistance.

