New track record

Trainer Jack Trengove with his record-breaking greyhound Silverband Falls. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Local greyhound trainer Jack Trengove etched his name into the record books last weekend with one of his runners breaking a long-standing track record.

Silverband Falls won race four last Saturday with a time of 21.14, breaking the previous record of 21.33. It beat home Box Of Bandaids by over six metres with Sleek Penny coming in third.

It was a great day for Trengove who had three winners in a row with Super Sting in race three and Cazbomb in race two.

