Mildura run
Thursday, 11th October, 2018
Milton Hawke is back for the long haul and offering a bus service to Mildura two days a week. PICTURE: Craig Brealey
By Craig Brealey
The family-owned bus company best known for its tours of the city is extending its reach and taking a trip back in time.
Broken Hill City Sights Tours runs visitors around town and to Silverton, the Menindee Lakes and White Cliffs.
Now its owner, Milton Hawke, is offering a passenger service to Mildura.
