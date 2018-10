Drought chief drops in

By Emily Roberts

An uneven picture of the drought has been painted to the Coordinator General for Drought, Major General Stephen Day, as he makes his way around the state gathering information.

Major General Day visited Broken Hill on Wednesday and Thursday to speak with farmers and the Pastoralists Association of West Darling to gain an understanding of drought conditions in the region.

“What I’ve gathered is an uneven pictured,” he said yesterday.

