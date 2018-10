Handberg’s good call

Matthew Handberg, shown bowling for West, has taken up umpiring for the upcoming cricket season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The 2018/19 cricket season will see a change in scenery for one of Broken Hill’s best players with Matthew Handberg set to take up umpiring.

Handberg, who played over a decade of senior cricket with the West Robins and represented Murray Districts/Barrier on a number of occasions, has decided to hang up the whites and break out the black slacks and sandshoes this summer.

“It’s something I’ve weighed up for a while now actually,” Handberg said of his decision to take up umpiring.

