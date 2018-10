Project exceeding expectations

(From left) Barwon state candidate Andrew Schier, YMCA area manager Shane Simmons, Parkes MP Mark Coulton and CEO for YMCA NSW Susannah Le Bron stand next to one of the German Club’s raw stone walls, which will be used as a feature wall in the YMCA Wellness Centre foyer. PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) Barwon state candidate Andrew Schier, YMCA area manager Shane Simmons, Parkes MP Mark Coulton and CEO for YMCA NSW Susannah Le Bron stand next to one of the German Club’s raw stone walls, which will be used as a feature wall in the YMCA Wellness Centre foyer. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The YMCA’s new Wellness Centre has received a top-up of $371,302 from the Federal Government as Parkes MP Mark Coulton arrived to view the outstanding progress made on the $5 million build.

YMCA area manager Shane Simmons gave a construction tour yesterday of the centre, with the building leaving onlookers amazed and excited to see the project finally completed.

“I’m really impressed by the speed,” Mr Coulton said.

