Community market’s French connection

Alain Louvel will be ready with his French gourmet food stall this Saturday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Alain Louvel will be ready with his French gourmet food stall this Saturday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

Alain Louvel is a regular stallholder at the Community Markets in Beryl St.

“Frenchie” or “Froggy” to his Broken Hill friends came here three years ago with his wife, Judith, who is a local and you will find him working casually at the local hospital as an assistant.

Born in Montmartre, Paris, Alain lived in Toulouse, south western France for more than 30 years where he graduated from Toulouse Business School.

