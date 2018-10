We will fight for the Lakes

Regional Water Minister Niall Blair at yesterday’s media conference. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Regional Water Minister Niall Blair at yesterday’s media conference. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Now that the pipeline construction is being finalised, the NSW Government has guaranteed they will fight for the Menindee Lakes.

After yesterday’s laying of the pipe, NSW Regional Water Minister Niall Blair said they will now look at the future of the Lakes and that the city doesn’t need to worry because there is water security.

“The beauty about this project is that we will be able to concentrate now on what happens with the future of Menindee Lakes,” Minister Blair said.

