National champ

Ben Grossi in action at the Single Action Shot National Championships. PICTURE: Still Memories

By Tyler Hannigan

Local Ben Grossi has continued his rise up the shooting ranks by taking out the Single Action Shot National Championships for a fourth time.

The competition requires shooters to use ‘Old West’-style firearms such as single action revolvers, pistol caliber lever action rifles, and old time shotguns whilst also wearing attire of that era and adopting a character.

Having previously won the title in 2004, 2014 and 2016, Grossi was once again crowned Australia’s best in Millmerran, Queensland, bouncing back from a second-place last year.

