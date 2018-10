Pipeline tab: We’ll pay it

Regional Water Minister Niall Blair with the last pipe of the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Regional Water Minister Niall Blair with the last pipe of the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Broken Hill has now been “drought-proofed” as the final piece of the pipeline was laid yesterday at the Mica Street Water Treatment Plant.

NSW Regional Water Minister Niall Blair, Water NSW CEO David Harriss, project co-ordinators and workers were in attendance.

“This is huge for Broken Hill and the surrounding community,” Minister Blair said.

