Back on track

West’s Jayden Sutton, Central’s Josh Hanford and North’s Logan Berryman are just three of an 11-man GWS Giants Broken Hill 2019 Academy squad that had their first training yesterday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan West’s Jayden Sutton, Central’s Josh Hanford and North’s Logan Berryman are just three of an 11-man GWS Giants Broken Hill 2019 Academy squad that had their first training yesterday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

While the 2019 AFL season is months away and football is the last thing on most people’s minds, some of the best young talent in Broken Hill are already back in training.

The GWS Giants Broken Hill Academy held its first session on Sunday as some new and returning faces hit the track under the watchful eyes of coaches Anthony Tidball, Ayden Pettitt, Jayden Kelly and Mat Garrick.

“They’ll focus on skills and fitness,” Tidball said about these sessions.

