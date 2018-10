Ian’s on a mission

Long-time resident Ian Hutchinson standing in front of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where he has acted as a Lay Reader and Pastoral Assistant for years. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Long-time resident Ian Hutchinson standing in front of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where he has acted as a Lay Reader and Pastoral Assistant for years. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Ian Hutchinson, a long-time resident of Broken Hill and member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, will soon be leaving for Papua New Guinea.

Mr Hutchinson will be part of an International Mission for the Lutheran Church of Australia in partnership with Wycliffe Bible Translators.

He said he will be helping to produce recordings of scriptures that had been translated into many of the local languages.

Please log in to read the whole article.