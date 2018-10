Far West skills focus

(From left) Inspired Home Living owner Wayne Lee receives his confirmation letter to upskill in forklifting from Robinson College CEO Tracey Dodimead.PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) Inspired Home Living owner Wayne Lee receives his confirmation letter to upskill in forklifting from Robinson College CEO Tracey Dodimead.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Robinson College has been allocated government funding to upskill workers across the Far West.

Students will be able to do free courses in crane operation, dogging, business and high risk areas through the Training, Needs and Indications Funding.

Robinson College CEO Tracey Dodimead said it was a great chance for employers to multi-skill their workforce while saving thousands of dollars in the process.

