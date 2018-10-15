Festival plans well under way

This year’s festival will pay tribute to former festival judge, actor and advocate, Quentin Kenihan. This year’s festival will pay tribute to former festival judge, actor and advocate, Quentin Kenihan.

By Emily Roberts

The Perfect Light Film Festival is full steam ahead after announcing two new celebrity guests, a tribute to former judge Quentin Kenihan, and the screening of an Oscar-nominated film.

The Perfect Light Film Festival was a hit during its first time to the city last year and organisers are excited about this year’s festival, which will get underway on November 30.

Festival director and actor Steve Bastoni said they have two new celebrity guests: Kestie Morassi, star of Wolf Creek, and Nathaniel Dean, who was recently in the city to film Locusts.

Please log in to read the whole article.