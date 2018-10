Little books, BIG impact

GP Superclinic’s Doctor Maher Aljarmakani, patient Gary Dolan and Lion’s Club Secretary Barry Hancock with the Emergency Medical Information Book. PICTURE: Callum Marshall GP Superclinic’s Doctor Maher Aljarmakani, patient Gary Dolan and Lion’s Club Secretary Barry Hancock with the Emergency Medical Information Book. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Broken Hill Lions Club are encouraging locals to record their key health information in small medical books as part of an initiative that will help make it easier for medical professionals to quickly identify an individual’s medical history and specific requirements.

Compact and with magnets on the back, the Emergency Medical Information Books (EMIB) are designed to help out in situations where quick treatment and care could be delivered by paramedics or other healthcare professionals.

Broken Hill Lions Club Secretary Barry Hancock said the booklets were incredibly useful for individuals to possess.

