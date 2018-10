Bottled-water demand spikes

Errol Hussein, owner of local water bottle business Streamline Water Distributors, next to his delivery truck. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A local bottled-water distributor says there’s been an upturn in their business thanks to locals moving away from Broken Hill’s tap water.

Streamline Water Distributors say more people are choosing to pick up water bottles from them, and that local businesses had requested more bottles be delivered.

Owner of Streamline Water Distributors Errol Hussein said the horrible smell of the water was the main reason why people were moving away from the tap water.

