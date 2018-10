Funding for arts

Board member Cathy Farry (left) provides some materials to Parkes MP Mark Coulton as he gets involved in the community weave at West Darling Arts. PICTURE: Myles Burt Board member Cathy Farry (left) provides some materials to Parkes MP Mark Coulton as he gets involved in the community weave at West Darling Arts. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Plans are being drawn up at West Darling Arts after they received $150,000 through the latest round of Indigenous Languages and Arts Program funding.

The funding will be used to create a year-long project involving aboriginal artists along The Barka aka The Darling River.

“The big important part of it is telling stories,” Board member Cathy Farry said.

Please log in to read the whole article.