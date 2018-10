Slammin’ Sammy

Stellar performance ... century-makers Tab Saville, Sam Betts, Tegan McPharlin and Darcie Brown. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

When you first looked at the scores you thought the game must have been a two-day or a “longer form” fixture.

Broken Hill’s Scorpions all-rounder Sam Betts has been involved in one of the biggest one-day wins in South Australian SACA grade cricket history.

In an amazing performance the Northern Jets first Grade (A grade) women’s cricket team has beaten Port Adelaide on Salisbury Oval in the SACA district round two, one-day (50 over) match on Sunday by a massive 571-run margin.

