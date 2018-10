21 million units in under a year

Owner of Channing’s Bottle Yard Adrian Channing in front of a mountain of cans. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Owner of Channing’s Bottle Yard Adrian Channing in front of a mountain of cans. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A report looking into the New South Wales Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) is set to be delivered in December and with only several months left to lodge a submission Channing’s Bottle Yard has been singing its praises.

The NSW scheme, otherwise known as ‘Return and Earn’, allows individuals to obtain a ten cent refund from certain types of empty drink containers when delivered to collection points like recycling plants.

The owner of Channing’s Bottle Yard in Broken Hill, Adrian Channing, said the NSW CDS had been “great”, not just for his own business but for people in the area as well.

