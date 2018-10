History of the Lodge

By Callum Marshall

An exhibition exploring the characters and stories of the Lodge Outback Motel is currently on display within the building.

The ‘Heritage near me’ exhibition contains a series of informative posters and images drawn from information discovered through the online library database Trove as well as archives within the Broken Hill Library.

Co-owner of the Lodge Outback Motel Helene Power said the exhibition would provide locals a greater insight into the history of the building and the people who occupied it.

