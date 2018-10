Coach Codie

North’s newly appointed playing-coach for the 2019 AFL Broken Hill season Codie Howard. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan North’s newly appointed playing-coach for the 2019 AFL Broken Hill season Codie Howard. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

In a bold move, the North Football Club have appointed club captain Codie Howard as senior coach for the 2019 season.

Howard, a two-time Lionel Johnston medalist, returned to the captaincy role in 2018 having previously led the Bulldogs to multiple premierships. His form this year was also outstanding, finishing second in the club’s best and fairest to champion Jayden Kelly as North made it through to yet another grand final.

Howard takes over from Robert Hickey who can count himself unlucky to not be reappointed.

