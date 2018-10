One in five want out

The barren landscape that residents at Sunset Strip now have to look upon instead of the glistening waters that used to lap near their houses. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt The barren landscape that residents at Sunset Strip now have to look upon instead of the glistening waters that used to lap near their houses. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Myles Burt

One in five Sunset Strip residents are trying to sell up, according to the progress association’s president.

Peter Cox said membership of the association had dropped over the last few years, but they still had about 50 on the books.

He said 20 per cent of residents were now trying to sell off their homes, though some had managed to gain a few new neighbours.

