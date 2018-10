Clinical team takes to the sky

Pastor David Shrimpton (from left) with Uniting registered nurse Amanda Raddatz, exercise physiologist Kate Butler and support advisor Mel Chynoweth. PICTURE: Myles Burt Pastor David Shrimpton (from left) with Uniting registered nurse Amanda Raddatz, exercise physiologist Kate Butler and support advisor Mel Chynoweth. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Uniting took to the skies last week with The Flying Padre sending out its first ever clinical team to Ivanhoe.

Pastor David Shrimpton usually flies around the Far West to provide spiritual and chaplaincy services on behalf of the Uniting Church.

He has partnered up with Uniting to fly staff members across the outback for the last two to three years.

