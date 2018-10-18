Hospital wait times rise

Waiting times for emergency and urgent treatment at the Broken Hill hospital have risen, and the State Opposition wants to know why.

According to the latest NSW Bureau of Health Information’s Quarterly Scorecard, patients are waiting minutes longer compared to the same time last year.

The statistics relate to the April to June quarter but they also show that the time patients had to spend in the local emergency department was shorter than the state average (see report below).

