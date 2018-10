Thrilla in the Hilla

Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer’s (ACLO) (from left) Dean Whyman, Darren ‘Ponch’ Hall and Ike Williams with Barrier Police District’s (from left) Senior Constable Dean Shiner and Constable Ben Kelly and PCYC Manager Heather Smith. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer’s (ACLO) (from left) Dean Whyman, Darren ‘Ponch’ Hall and Ike Williams with Barrier Police District’s (from left) Senior Constable Dean Shiner and Constable Ben Kelly and PCYC Manager Heather Smith. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Next weekend local police officer Dean Shiner will be going up against International Boxing Champion Solomon Haumono in a fierce but friendly match that’ll help promote a local police and PCYC program.

Called “Fit for Life”, the program hopes to better connect local kids with the police, PCYC and community leaders by bringing them all together twice a week to train, get fit, learn boxing and do other activities at the PCYC.

The program is part of the NSW Police Commissioner’s RISE UP strategy and has been successfully implemented at other PCYC’s such as Bourke and Dubbo.

