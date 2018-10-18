Hospital above average

Patients might be waiting longer in the Broken Hill Hospital’s Emergency Department but its performance was still better than the state average, the Bureau of Health Information data showed.

The data revealed that the hospital recorded a 6.8 per cent drop in patients attending emergency overall, from 5,531 people to 5,154.

Yet there were more people going to the higher triage categories who required more urgent treatment.

Please log in to read the whole article.