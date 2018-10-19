NBN ticking boxes

By Myles Burt

The NBN met with local businesses this week to discuss their connection options even though the rollout has been postponed until mid 2019.

Business owners were invited to attend the meeting at the Broken Hill Chamber of Commerce where NBN Local Manager of NSW and ACT, Kate Woodbridge, handed out informative material and encouraged businesses to start thinking about their internet options.

“They’re in a nice position now where they can look at all the packages and options that are available,” Ms Woodbridge said.

