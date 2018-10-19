SA boys found

Broken Hill police stop a South Australian family at the Shell Memorial Service Station yesterday afternoon. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill Police stopped a South Australian couple in Broken Hill yesterday after authorities feared for the welfare of their two young children.

One of the boys was the foster brother of champion Port Adelaide footballer Chad Wingard, who made an emotional social media plea for the missing boy less than 24 hours earlier.

After receiving a tip off from the public, Broken Hill Police swooped on the Shell Memorial Service Station in Williams Street and located the two boys - aged six and three - with their biological parents about 1.30pm.

