SA boys found
Friday, 19th October, 2018
By Myles Burt
Broken Hill Police stopped a South Australian couple in Broken Hill yesterday after authorities feared for the welfare of their two young children.
One of the boys was the foster brother of champion Port Adelaide footballer Chad Wingard, who made an emotional social media plea for the missing boy less than 24 hours earlier.
After receiving a tip off from the public, Broken Hill Police swooped on the Shell Memorial Service Station in Williams Street and located the two boys - aged six and three - with their biological parents about 1.30pm.
