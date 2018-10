Love of the land

The Western Landcare Youth Network with host (centre) Pip Courtney at the 2018 National Landcare Conference and Awards. PICTURE: Martha Gouniai The Western Landcare Youth Network with host (centre) Pip Courtney at the 2018 National Landcare Conference and Awards. PICTURE: Martha Gouniai

By Myles Burt

Students from the Landcare Youth Network have grown a new love for agriculture after attending the National Landcare Conference.

Five students from the Youth Network travelled over to Brisbane where they took part in field trips, listened to speeches and networked with leaders in the agricultural industry.

The group was even sought out by Landcare CEO Dr Shane Norrish, Landcare Chairman Doug Humann AM and Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud for a chat and a photo.

Please log in to read the whole article.