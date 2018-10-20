Thommo steps away

Craig Thomas addresses his players earlier this season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Craig Thomas addresses his players earlier this season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Coaching ace Craig Thomas has stepped down from his senior role with the South Football Club following another highly successful stint with the club.

Thomas said that he’s stepped down from the role due to personal reasons but hasn’t ruled out a return in the future.

He first took on the South coaching role in 2014 and won League premierships both in that season and the one that followed before leaving the club in 2016 to coach in Queensland.

Please log in to read the whole article.