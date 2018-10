West takes on South

Max Everuss will lead West in their clash with South today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Max Everuss will lead West in their clash with South today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

South and West will be looking to get off to a perfect start for their 2018/19 campaigns when they clash in today’s second T20 game at the Jubilee Oval.

Last time they met:

Please log in to read the whole article.