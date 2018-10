Roos hop to early win

West’s Lachie Harvey is bowled on the last ball of the innings. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan West’s Lachie Harvey is bowled on the last ball of the innings. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

South made the perfect start to the 2018/19 A Grade cricket season on Saturday by comfortably defeating West by 42 runs at the Jubilee Oval.

South batted first in the second T20 match of the day and opener Sheldon Hall looked to have set the theme early with a beautifully struck straight drive for four off the very first ball. Unfortunately, just two balls later, Hall was sent back to the sheds off the bowling of Nick Schofield.

New recruit Ryan Gillespie then joined Tyson Boland at the crease and the runs started to flow with the pair adding 38 runs in quick time before Boland was bowled by Lachie Harvey.

