Bergman turns it on

North wicket keeper Bill Bergman whips off the bails as David O’Mally overbalances and is stumped. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan North wicket keeper Bill Bergman whips off the bails as David O’Mally overbalances and is stumped. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

A keeping and batting masterclass by veteran Bill Bergman led his new side North to a dominant eight-wicket win over Central in their opening round clash.

North took to the field in their new, fully coloured kits that looked terrific. In this writer’s opinion, all clubs should work towards coloured shirts and pants and the league should look at using white balls.

With both sides without key players - Tobias Hack and Codie Howard for North, Jarred Paull and Jon Carrett for Central - others needed to stand up and it was the Bulldogs who did just that.

