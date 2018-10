Quick-fire lenders under scrutiny

Local Lifeline Financial Counsellor Sherrie Wilkins. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Local Lifeline Financial Counsellor Sherrie Wilkins. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Local financial counsellors have welcomed a Senate push to give ASIC further powers in dealing with pay-day lenders and other ‘buy now, pay later’ schemes.

Online lenders - such as Zip Money, Zip Pay and Afterpay - have been used by almost 7 per cent of Australians over the last year, according to recent Roy Morgan data, a figure helping to signify an increased use of digital financiers across the country.

Local Lifeline’s Financial Counsellor Sherrie Wilkins said the industry was causing significant damage within our community.

