Water price rise ‘not acceptable’

By Craig Brealey

The NSW Government has pledged to remove the cost of the Wentworth-Broken Hill pipeline from people’s water bills but they might still rise by $127 every year for the next four years, says the city’s mayor.

This was because Essential Energy was proposing to raise water bills by 9.1 per cent from next year to 2023 to cover its costs, said Councillor Darriea Turley.

The bill hike is contained in a submission the company has made to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).

