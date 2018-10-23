Top names in Broken Hill sport

By Tyler Hannigan

Nominations are in for the first ever Sportsperson of the Year awards night to be held next month at the Broken Hill Entertainment Centre.

The best of local sport and its participants will be honoured on the night with six different awards to be presented. Those include the senior and junior teams of the year, junior and senior sportspersons of the year, services to local sports and the overall sportsperson of the year.

The nomination period ended just over a week ago with a flurry of late entries and most categories are packed with potential winners.

