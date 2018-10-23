Push to promote Sir John Monash

A new push is underway to posthumously promote World War One military commander General Sir John Monash to the Army’s highest rank of field marshal.

Independent MP Cathy McGowan yesterday presented a private bill to federal parliament in the hope politicians will clear the way to promote the man widely regarded as Australia’s greatest-ever military commander.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull blocked a previous campaign for the posthumous promotion in April after opposition from Australia’s military leaders.

