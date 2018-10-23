Barb Hands with ‘Pie’ the Magpie.

BARBARA Hands and her husband came to Broken Hill in 1969 from Melbourne lured by friends promising jobs could be found.

It was always their intention to move from the city to a place out in the country, so they decided to give it a go for a year.

It was not long after arriving Barb gained employment with the local hospital as an assistant nurse, however, it was soon after her first son arrived in 1969 followed by a second son in 1972.

