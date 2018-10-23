School fete tomorrow

Izabella Turnbull (left) and Bonnie Lee showing off some of the goods available at their school’s fete on Wednesday afternoon, which they are very excited about. Izabella Turnbull (left) and Bonnie Lee showing off some of the goods available at their school’s fete on Wednesday afternoon, which they are very excited about.

By Emily Ferguson

North Broken Hill Public School’s biannual fete this Wednesday at the school.

The afternoon will kick off with a performance item from the school children, under the main school cola at 4.15pm and from there the rest of the fun begins.

The fete will have a range of activities to get involved in such as jumping castles, a merry-go-round and a slosh ‘em.

Please log in to read the whole article.