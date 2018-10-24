City rallies behind Amali

Amali Elston Amali Elston

By Emily Ferguson

Thirteen-year-old local girl Amali Elston was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer earlier this year.

Since April, Amali and her family have endured emotional and financial stress while Amali has been undergoing treatment in Adelaide and Sydney.

Amali’s Grandmother, Pam Tosh, said she felt the need to fundraise and try to assist her family in any way possible as they were placed in an unimaginable situation.

Please log in to read the whole article.