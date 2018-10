Rockfest tix for bushies

Ben Finch of Elders Broken Hill (left) and Justin Hoskins of Broken Hill Motor Company are excited to be able to provide a great opportunity for local farmers. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill Motor Company, Mildura Entertainment and Elders Broken Hill have teamed up to provide an allocated area and free tickets for 100 farmers and their families for this year’s Rockfest Broken Hill.

Randall Ragenovich of Broken Hill Motor Company, David Storer of Mildura Entertainment and Ben Finch of Elders Broken Hill felt that this would be a small way that they can assist the people and families that are struggling through a rough patch.

“It’s our way of giving a little something back,” said Ben Finch. “We encourage people to take advantage of the opportunity.

