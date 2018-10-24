MP dismisses bill worry

By Craig Brealey

Any proposal to raise water bills was nothing more than a recommendation, local State MP Kevin Humphries said yesterday.

Mr Humphries was replying to Mayor Darriea Turley’s concerns, published in yesterday’s BDT, about Essential Energy seeking to increase the price charged to residents by $127 a year from 2019 to 2023.

“The BDT would do well to investigate any claims made by the Mayor-Labor candidate in reference to water as they continue to be false and misleading, which I would say are not very good qualities for anyone in public office,” Mr Humphries said.

