Barber set to return

Barber Hayden Colley is preparing to reopen Count Saxes Mode next year. PICTURE: Myles Burt Barber Hayden Colley is preparing to reopen Count Saxes Mode next year. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

After 20 years in hiatus, local Barber Hayden Colley has decided to reopen his Men’s Barbershop Count Saxes Mode.

He took two decades to spend more time with his daughter and recover from an illness.

Mr Colley said now was a good time to pick up the scissors and reignite his business.

Please log in to read the whole article.