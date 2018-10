New legal centre chief

Current CEO Cathy Farry and new CEO Stacy Treloar at the Far West Community Legal Centre. PICTURE: Myles Burt Current CEO Cathy Farry and new CEO Stacy Treloar at the Far West Community Legal Centre. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Stacy Treloar will fill the role of CEO of the Far West Community Legal Centre.

Ms Treloar will be coached on the position before starting work in mid-November.

Ms Treloar applied for the position after her previous workplace, the Portia Gold Mine, closed down.

Please log in to read the whole article.