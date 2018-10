Artist to share inner thoughts

Local artist Clark Barrett, alongside his ‘As You Draw Closer the Distances Seem Greater’ Piece. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Local artist Clark Barrett, alongside his ‘As You Draw Closer the Distances Seem Greater’ Piece. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Local artist Clark Barrett will be giving an artist’s talk about his current exhibition at the Regional Art Gallery, ‘Unwinding Road’, on Saturday.

As well as discussing the major themes behind the exhibition, Clark will explore the underlying philosophies guiding his art and how his practice has developed over the years.

“I have about a half dozen themes that I’m going to approach,” he said.

