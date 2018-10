Gold medal win

Weightlifter Sarah Sliwka won gold yesterday at the Invictus Games. PICTURE: Supplied

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill’s Sarah Sliwka took out the powerlifting gold medal at the Invictus Games yesterday.

Sliwka won gold in the Women’s Lightweight IP1 yesterday morning, defeating Frenchwoman Francesca Rocca and the UK’s Abbie Kasparis.

She became the second local to win gold at the games after Marcus Wilson was successful in the Elliott 7 team sailing event on Sunday.

